Lichfield RUFC’s under 16 side added to the junior section’s silverware as they claimed victory in the Staffordshire Rugby Union Under 16 League Finals.

The winning Lichfield RUFC under 16 side

The A final saw the Myrtle Greens take on Walsall at Burntwood Rugby Club.

A close encounter saw Walsall converted a try at the end of the first half to take a 7-0 advantage into the break.

Lichfield levelled with a converted try in the second period to set up a tense finale.

The game could have gone either way, but it was the young Myrtle Greens who scored the decisive converted try to seal a 14-7 victory.

A spokesperson said:

“We are immensely proud of this group of players – some of them started playing rugby at five years old, some joining later. “While not everyone played in the game, it is the whole squad that makes them the best age group in Staffordshire.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

The win was one of two cup successes over the weekend for Lichfield, after the under 14 side also secured victory in their county final.