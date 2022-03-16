Two Whittington youngsters are stepping up their efforts to support children suffering during the war in Ukraine.

Oliver and Lottie Griffiths

Lottie and Oliver Griffiths had previously donated their pocket money and sold some of their toys to help purchase items for children fleeing the conflict in Eastern Europe after seeing reports on the news.

But the sister and brother, aged nine and six, wanted to do more, so have decided to take on a sponsored hike in the Peak District on 27th March in aid of Unicef.

Their dad Toby Griffiths told Lichfield Live:

“Lottie had the initial idea to do the sponsored walk and soon set about selecting the six mile Higher Shelf Stones route, as well as creating a form to collect sponsorship. “Doors of neighbours were knocked with the hope of raising £100 – but that was surpassed in little more than an hour, so they decided to set up an online fundraising page and set a new target of £500. “The link was shared amongst family and friends and soon beaten, so Lottie and Oliver decided to go for £1,000 with the hope of beating that too!” Toby Griffiths

The walk is expected to take the youngsters around five hours to complete.

“They have started some low level training as they are extremely determined to complete this task and support the children who have been displaced and devastated by the war in Ukraine. “Lottie and Oliver are amazed by the generosity of those who have already donated. “It has helped local people to give money to support Ukraine, a topic on the majority of minds but without the avenue to do so.” Toby Griffiths

People can donate to their fundraising efforts via their JustGiving page.