The “extraordinary” work of care staff across Staffordshire during the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed by a county council health chief.

It comes as the national Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection is held today (17th March).

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said that more than 20,000 care workers had faced tough conditions each day to ensure people’s loved ones were looked after.

Cllr Julia Jessel

“The last two years of the pandemic have been incredibly difficult for everyone, not least our social care workers who made, and continue to make, huge sacrifices to our most vulnerable people safe. “The work by our care workers throughout the pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it is only fitting that we thank them and remember the sacrifices they have made over the past two years.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Residents are also being encouraged to post messages of thanks or remembrance on the Care Worker’s Charity memorial wall.

Shirley Way, locality manager for the Skills for Care charity, said: