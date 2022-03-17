The “extraordinary” work of care staff across Staffordshire during the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed by a county council health chief.
It comes as the national Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection is held today (17th March).
Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said that more than 20,000 care workers had faced tough conditions each day to ensure people’s loved ones were looked after.
“The last two years of the pandemic have been incredibly difficult for everyone, not least our social care workers who made, and continue to make, huge sacrifices to our most vulnerable people safe.
“The work by our care workers throughout the pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it is only fitting that we thank them and remember the sacrifices they have made over the past two years.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council
Residents are also being encouraged to post messages of thanks or remembrance on the Care Worker’s Charity memorial wall.
Shirley Way, locality manager for the Skills for Care charity, said:
“It is important to remember the social care staff that sadly lost their lives over the last two years and to say thank you to the unsung heroes that work tirelessly in the sector to keep people safe, happy and well on a daily basis.
“I have been moved by the passion and commitment shown by these professionals throughout this awful time. I have seen managers leave their own homes and families to stay in the care homes to keep residents safe, staff coming up with innovative activities to keep people moving and happy on the darkest of days.
“I am so proud to be part of this amazing sector.”Shirley Way, Skills for Care
