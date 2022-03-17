A Burntwood councillor told officials he had obtained trees for a taxpayer-funded project six months before an investigation found he had not done so, emails have revealed.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd was awarded £924 between March and May last year.

His now dissolved business – Nature Nuturing Community Interest Company – had been awarded the cash via the Staffordshire County Council climate change fund to plant trees at Chasewater.

But the money was eventually paid back this month after an investigation earlier this year found no trees had been planted or even purchased.

Emails seen by Lichfield Live have now shown that as far back as July 2021 the Burntwood North representative had told officials – including the former Conservative councillor money was awarded by – that the trees were already in place for the scheme.

The claim came in an exchange involving the Chasewater Friends group, a senior park ranger and former county councillors, including Sue Woodward who had been told by Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd that a charity was supplying the trees rather than them being purchased.

But this was queried on 16th July by Helen Fisher, the former county councillor who had received the funding application, over inconsistencies from his original bid for the money.

“Tom – are these the trees you had the funding for through the county council that I saw as the then local member? “I thought it was your company? I also thought they were going to be planted at Chasewater anyway, I’m sure that’s what your application said?” Helen Fisher email from July 2021

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd then replied on the same day to say the trees had been “got” and to clarify other points.

“I am the co-director, but it’s felt my colleague who is non-political should lead it on the ground. He has many years of experience of this and feels this would be the best option. The other volunteers are of the same mindset which I respect. “At the time I spoke to Sue I should have added that in but I guess I forgot to which is my mishap, so I apologise. “Trees are got. Details need to be finalised. “Hope this clears up things.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd email from July 2021

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd has previously spoken about others involved in the project, claiming he was taking the flak for “an Oxford academic, another a young person in Cannock as well as a farm owner in Stafford” who also had roles in the failed planting scheme, but has so far failed to identify any of the individuals publicly.

And despite his email claims from July 2021 that he was a co-director, the Burntwood North representative’s company which the funding was awarded to – and was subsequently dissolved after failing to even submit a confirmation statement within its first 12 months – had him listed as the sole director with Companies House.

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd has been approached for comment.