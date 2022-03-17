Liam Dillon and Mike West

A Lichfield restaurant has confirmed the appointment of a new head chef.

Mike West will take up the role at The Boat Inn.

He has been with the Walsall Road restaurant since 2019, having previously worked at Adams in Birmingham and The Moathouse in Stafford.

Owner Liam Dillon said:

“Mike is constantly at the forefront, thinking and creating dishes and I know there is a lot more to come. “As a person you would implicitly trust this guy. When Covid hit we all bonded as a team and hatched a plan to get through it including heat at home dishes and the outdoor terrace menu – Mike was one of the leaders who helped the business. “Not only is Mike an excellent chef, he showed me a side of him that said to me one day he would become a head chef and I’m delighted he’s in that position here with me.” Liam Dillon

Mike said: