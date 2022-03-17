Alfi Romeo

The second instalment of The Hub R’n’B Club in Lichfield sees the Alfi Romeo Blues Band take to the city stage.

The band play a blend of blues and rock songs, and have previously supported the likes of Dr Feelgood and Lindisfarne.

Support for the gig at The Hub at St Mary’s tomorrow (18th March) comes from Tom Woodman and Nick Dolmado.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We’re looking forward to another great Friday R’n’B night at The Hub. “The Alfi Romeo Blues Band are guaranteed to get your weekend off to a cracking start with their awesome guitar playing.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.