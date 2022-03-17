The account of a woman who grew up in Elford during the 1920s and 1930s has been published by her daughter.

Doris Buttery

Doris Buttery died in 2018 but had penned her childhood memories over a period of time from the 1960s.

Now her daughter Ann Nibbs has rediscovered them for a new book, An Elford Childhood.

A spokesperson for publisher Umbria Press said:

“Doris wrote down her memories, but then she put them away and only her daughter Ann knew they existed. “After Doris’ death in 2018, Ann found the folder, opened it and began to read. “The years rolled back and the world of a rural community in the 1920s and early 1930s emerged, fresh from those carefully written pages. “It was a world far distant from our own and now it is here, as that young girl remembered it.” Umbria Press spokesperson

Born in 1920, Doris grew up with her parents and two older brothers in the small village where money was tight for many, but life was far from dull.

“When Doris Buttery was born, King George V was on the throne, the First World War had ended a mere two years earlier, and women had yet to achieve the vote on equal terms with men. “Growing up, worldly possessions were few, but with an array of colourful characters, scandals, long-held secrets and the changing seasons, there was plenty to keep an active, inquisitive young girl entertained.” Umbria Press spokesperson

An Elford Childhood is available from booksellers and Amazon.