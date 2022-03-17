Long-awaited repair works to a traffic island in Burntwood will be carried out this month, councillors have confirmed.

The traffic island in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

There had been confusion about the responsibility for the road at the entrance to Morrisons and McDonald’s.

But Cllr Mike Wilcox, representative for Burntwood South at Staffordshire County Council, said the issue had now been resolved and repairs would be carried out after 10pm on 24th and 25th March.

Cllr Mike Wilcox

“After lengthy searches by the county council it has now been established that London and Cambridge Properties are responsible for the maintenance of this island. “I have been advised by our Highways Department that London and Cambridge Properties has instructed repair works to be undertaken by their contractors. “They will work overnight and maintain access to both locations at all times. Noise will be kept to a minimum in order to reduce any disruption to residents. “Our highways officers will visit the site around those dates to see how the works are progressing and to ensure they are completed. “We have been working in collaboration with the town council to get this repair work undertaken for some time and it’s great to see at last that this work is to be done.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council and representative for the Chasetown ward, said: