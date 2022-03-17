A report has revealed that 60 groups across Lichfield and Burntwood have benefited from a small grants scheme.
The Community Fund allows Lichfield District Council members to allocate cash to organisations in their wards.
Figures from awards made from applications between July and November 2021 will be discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee tonight (17th March). They show that a total of £12,493.28 was awarded to 60 different groups.
But it also highlights that three councillors did not hand out any of the funding at all – Chadsmead independent member Cllr Joanne Grange and Fazeley Conservative duo Cllr Barry Gwilt and Cllr James Parton Hughes.
Cllr Grange said she had opted not to participate due to initial concerns over the way the scheme would run – but said local organisations in her ward had not missed out.
“From the time the scheme was first discussed, and it was suggested that cash would be paid direct into councillors’ personal bank accounts, I was not convinced there was adequate governance around the use of taxpayer’s money and I think the problems encountered by a similar scheme at Staffordshire County Council have shown how these problems can manifest.
“From a professional perspective, as a chartered accountant, any suggestion, however unfounded, of misuse of public money would be career ending, and for the small sum of £300 this was not a risk I was prepared to take.
“However, in order to ensure that local worthy causes have not missed out as a result of my choice, where applications have come to me or I’m aware of situations where a similar sum could make a difference, I have made sure that those causes were not disadvantaged and have paid any amounts I would have put forward for grants from my own pocket.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Parton-Hughes and Cllr Gwilt have been approached for comment.
Where the funding went:
The Community Fund saw each councillor awarded £300 to distribute small grants, with organisations able to apply for funding from more than one member of the local authority.
|Organisation
|Amount
|Purpose
|Councillor
|Elford Cricket Club
|£300
|A bowling machine for junior coaching.
|Cllr Alan White
|Friends of Shenstone Station 1884
|£209.98
|Four LED topiary balls and planters.
|Cllr Alastair Little
|Darwin Hall Community Association
|£196.66
|Purchase of a lockable external Defibsafe2 cabinet with heating.
|Cllr Andrew Smith
|The Monks Walk Group
|£55
|To help fund blue brick paths within the Monks Walk vegetable garden.
|Cllr Andrew Smith
|6th Lichfield Scout Group
|£50
|Health and safety improvements to the scout hut and child-friendly equipment for new squirrel sessions.
|Cllr Andrew Smith
|St Michaels Churchyard Working Party
|£300
|Purchase new trees and plants.
|Cllr Angela Lax
|The Peoples Orchard of Edingale
|£200
|New wooden sign, memorial bench and hedge.
|Cllr Ashley Yeates
|Harlaston Village Hall
|£100
|To help fund a film night.
|Cllr Ashley Yeates
|MHA Communities – South Staffordshire
|£100
|To create a community sensory garden.
|Cllr Brad Westwood
|Grangemoor Over 50’s Lunch Club
|£100
|To fund a Christmas gathering for an over 50s lunch club.
|Cllr Brad Westwood
|1st Boney Hay Scout Group
|£100
|Equipment for a new scout group, including BBQs, balls and craft materials.
|Cllr Brad Westwood
|Drayton Bassett Parish Council
|£75
|Replace footpath between Drayton Bassett and Middleton.
|Cllr Brian Yeates
|Weeford Parish Council
|£99
|A new battery for the community defibrillator.
|Cllr Brian Yeates
|Lichfield Festival Friends
|£126
|Leaflet campaign to recruit new members.
|Cllr Brian Yeates
|Saxon Hill Academy
|£250
|Improvement to gaming area for visually impaired pupils.
|Cllr Christopher Spruce
|COGS
|£50
|New IT Equipment for learning-disabled users.
|Cllr Christopher Spruce
|Lions Club of Lichfield
|£60
|Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.
|Cllr Colin Ball
|Lichfield Social Club
|£250
|Relaunch of OAP section and take members on a day trip.
|Cllr Colin Ball
|Open Door of Hope
|£50
|New mental wellbeing project.
|Cllr Colin Greatorex
|Lichfield Swimming Club
|£100
|Social media advertising.
|Cllr Colin Greatorex
|St Michaels Church
|£150
|Pay for the cost of a tree to be planted in the churchyard.
|Cllr Colin Greatorex
|Fun Club VIP Hub
|£50
|Project for adults and young people raising awareness of recycling and reuse through fashion.
|Cllr Darren Ennis
|Burntwood Rugby Club
|£50
|Clean up operation and repairs after travellers moved on to pitches.
|Cllr Darren Ennis
|Midland Soccer Academy
|£100
|Purchase a lute to assist with goalmouth repairs and pitch levelling.
|Cllr Darren Ennis
|MHA Communities – South Staffordshire
|£100
|To create a community sensory garden.
|Cllr Darren Ennis
|Lions Club of Lichfield
|£60
|Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.
|Cllr Dave Robertson
|Lichfield Social Club
|£250
|Relaunch of OAP section and take members on a day trip.
|Cllr Dave Robertson
|Whittington Wednesday Club
|£50
|Help fund a Christmas event.
|Cllr David Leytham
|Roman Heights football team
|£100
|Funding for training equipment such as bibs and balls.
|Cllr David Leytham
|Lichfield Festival Friends
|£100
|Leaflet campaign to recruit new members.
|Cllr David Leytham
|Elford Parish Council
|£100
|To help fund a new bench.
|Cllr David Leytham
|Shenstone Tennis Club
|£100
|To help fund lights and court re-surfacing.
|Cllr David Salter
|Shenstone Community Library Association
|£200
|Contribute towards the purchase of a large HEPA air filter.
|Cllr David Salter
|Saxon Hill Academy
|£250
|Improvement to gaming area for visually impaired pupils.
|Cllr Deborah Baker
|COGS
|£50
|New IT Equipment for learning-disabled users.
|Cllr Deborah Baker
|St Stephen’s Church
|£300
|Fund refreshments for Wednesday Welcome sessions.
|Cllr Derick Cross
|1st Beaudesert Guides
|£50
|Purchase of craft and stationary items for members.
|Cllr Diane Evans
|MHA Communities – South Staffordshire
|£100
|To create a community sensory garden.
|Cllr Diane Evans
|COGS
|£150
|New IT Equipment for learning-disabled users
|Cllr Doug Pullen
|Burntwood St Matthews Cricket Club
|£150
|Repair of practice nets.
|Cllr Doug Pullen
|Little Aston Recreation Ground
|£300
|Replacement damaged play equipment and wildlife educational area.
|Cllr Elizabeth Little
|Roman Heights football team
|£200
|Funding for training equipment such as bibs and balls.
|Cllr Harry Warburton
|Lichfield Men’s Keep Fit
|£100
|Running costs of weekly keep fit class.
|Cllr Harry Warburton
|Fun Club VIP Hub
|£100
|New t-shirts and hoodies for young leaders and staff.
|Cllr Heather Tranter
|Chasetown Scholars U13
|£100
|Purchase footballs.
|Cllr Heather Tranter
|Chasetown Blues U13’s
|£100
|Purchase footballs.
|Cllr Heather Tranter
|Darwin Hall Community Association
|£196.66
|Purchase of a lockable external Defibsafe2 cabinet with heating.
|Cllr Iain Eadie
|The Monks Walk Group
|£55
|To help fund blue brick paths within the Monks Walk vegetable garden.
|Cllr Iain Eadie
|6th Lichfield Scout Group
|£48.34
|Health and safety improvements to the scout hut and child-friendly equipment for new squirrel sessions.
|Cllr Iain Eadie
|Lions Club of Lichfield
|£60
|Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.
|Cllr Jamie Checkland
|Darwin Hall Community Association
|£196.66
|Purchase of a lockable external Defibsafe2 cabinet with heating.
|Cllr Jamie Checkland
|The Monks Walk Group
|£40
|To help fund blue brick paths within the Monks Walk vegetable garden.
|Cllr Jamie Checkland
|Lichfield Swimming Club
|£150
|Purchase a tablet to film children to share with parents.
|Cllr Janet Eagland
|Boley Park Committee
|£150
|Update the outside play area at Boley Park Pre-school.
|Cllr Janet Eagland
|Wall Village Hall Management Committee
|£250
|Replace and enhance community information boards.
|Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall
|Friends of Shenstone Station 1884
|£50
|Four LED topiary balls and planters.
|Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall
|Lichfield Swimming Club
|£150
|Promotional materials to use at Lichfield Community Games.
|Cllr Jayen Anketell
|U3A Music Appreciation Group
|£150
|Enhancing experience for members.
|Cllr Jeyan Anketell
|Friends of Shenstone Station 1884
|£209.98
|Four LED topiary balls and planters.
|Cllr Joe Powell
|Fun Club VIP Hub
|£100
|To support activities and resources.
|Cllr Kenneth Humphreys
|Burntwood Darby and Joan Club
|£200
|To help fund Darby and Joan Christmas party.
|Cllr Kenneth Humphreys
|MHA Communities – South Staffordshire
|£100
|To create a community sensory garden.
|Cllr Laura Ennis
|Burntwood Be A Friend
|£200
|To refurbish property at Jervis Court for community store.
|Cllr Laura Ennis
|Lichfield Swimming Club
|£150
|Club promotional activties.
|Cllr Mark Warfield
|Boley Park Committee
|£150
|Community centre improvements.
|Cllr Mark Warfield
|Alrewas Arts Festival
|£150
|To help fund a free mini arts and music festival.
|Cllr Michael Wilcox
|Flower Tots Stay and Play Group
|£50
|Funding for new Stay and Play toddler group at Alrewas in Methodist Hall.
|Cllr Michael Wilcox
|Lions Club of Lichfield
|£60
|Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.
|Cllr Paul Ray
|Lichfield foodbank
|£240
|Creation of ‘back to school’ stationary packs for children of deprived families.
|Cllr Paul Ray
|Kings Bromley Wednesday Club
|£50
|Funding for 60th anniversary celebrations.
|Cllr Richard Cox
|Kings Bromley Bowling Club
|£50
|Mower servicing
|Cllr Richard Cox
|1st Armitage Guides
|£50
|Funding for orienteering and team building exercise at Beaudesert.
|Cllr Richard Cox
|Kings Bromley Show Society
|£150
|Community event to help fund Kings Bromley Show Field.
|Cllr Richard Cox
|Meeting Point
|£75
|Hire a vehicle with wheelchair lift for an outing for disabled and older people.
|Cllr Richard Cox
|Armitage with Handsacre Bowls
|£75
|Purchase lawn and moss fertiliser.
|Cllr Richard Cox
|Grangemoor Over 50’s Lunch Club
|£50
|Help fund the restart of the Over 50s lunch club.
|Cllr Rob Birch
|MHA Communities – South Staffordshire
|£100
|To create a community sensory garden.
|Cllr Rob Birch
|1st Boney Hay Scout Group
|£150
|Equipment for a new scout group, including BBQs, balls and craft materials.
|Cllr Rob Birch
|Longdon Cricket Club
|£100
|Funding to help contribute to the purchase of a defibrillator for Longdon Cricket Club.
|Cllr Rob Strachan
|St James’ Church
|£100
|Support costs related to JAM Club.
|Cllr Rob Strachan
|St James’ Church
|£100
|Regular grass cutting in the churchyard.
|Cllr Rob Strachan
|St John’s Community Church
|£150
|Funding to help improve community provision and hospitality.
|Cllr Sharon Banevicius
|MHA Communities – South Staffordshire
|£100
|To create a community sensory garden.
|Cllr Sharon Banevicius
|Burntwood Lions Club
|£50
|To help fund the Santa Special which sees more than 300 children and their siblings taken to see Santa.
|Cllr Sharon Banevicius
|Colton Village Hall
|£50
|A contribution towards purchasing wine glasses for tasting sessions.
|Cllr Shirley Barnett
|Mavesyn Trailblazers
|£45
|Membership of the Open Space Society.
|Cllr Shirley Barnett
|Hamstall Heritage
|£100
|Establish a wild flower trail and fund information boards and a footpath.
|Cllr Shirley Barnett
|Alrewas Crochet Belles
|£60
|Purchase of yarn.
|Cllr Sonia Wilcox
|Alrewas Archives
|£200
|Printing of books about the history of Alrewas Mill.
|Cllr Sonia Wilcox
|St John’s Community Church
|£150
|Funding to help improve community provision and hospitality.
|Cllr Steven Norman
|MHA Communities – South Staffordshire
|£100
|To create a community sensory garden.
|Cllr Steven Norman
|Burntwood Lions Club
|£50
|To help fund the Santa Special which sees more than 300 children and their siblings taken to see Santa.
|Cllr Steven Norman
|Kings Bromley Bowling Club
|£50
|Mower servicing.
|Cllr Thomas Marshall
|Kings Bromley Show Society
|£150
|Community event to help fund Kings Bromley Show Field.
|Cllr Thomas Marshall
|Armitage with Handsacre Bowls
|£250
|Purchase lawn and moss fertiliser.
|Cllr Thomas Marshall
|Saxon Hill Academy
|£250
|Purchase larger TV screens for pupils with visual impairments.
|Cllr Tim Matthews
|COGS
|£50
|Purchase a tablet for the IT programme.
|Cllr Tim Matthews
|Burntwood Memorial Hall Community Association
|£150
|Planting of trees to mark 100th anniversary of The Burntwood Memorial Community Association.
|Cllr Wai-Lee Ho
|Burntwood Action Group
|£50
|Tools, plants and general accessories to maintain and improve Princes Park.
|Cllr Wai-Lee Ho
|COGS
|£100
|A tablet for the IT programme.
|Cllr Wai-Lee Ho
|Burntwood Litter Heroes
|£100
|Litter picking equipment.
|Cllr Samuel Tapper
