A report has revealed that 60 groups across Lichfield and Burntwood have benefited from a small grants scheme.

The Community Fund allows Lichfield District Council members to allocate cash to organisations in their wards.

Figures from awards made from applications between July and November 2021 will be discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee tonight (17th March). They show that a total of £12,493.28 was awarded to 60 different groups.

But it also highlights that three councillors did not hand out any of the funding at all – Chadsmead independent member Cllr Joanne Grange and Fazeley Conservative duo Cllr Barry Gwilt and Cllr James Parton Hughes.

Cllr Grange said she had opted not to participate due to initial concerns over the way the scheme would run – but said local organisations in her ward had not missed out.

“From the time the scheme was first discussed, and it was suggested that cash would be paid direct into councillors’ personal bank accounts, I was not convinced there was adequate governance around the use of taxpayer’s money and I think the problems encountered by a similar scheme at Staffordshire County Council have shown how these problems can manifest.

“From a professional perspective, as a chartered accountant, any suggestion, however unfounded, of misuse of public money would be career ending, and for the small sum of £300 this was not a risk I was prepared to take.

“However, in order to ensure that local worthy causes have not missed out as a result of my choice, where applications have come to me or I’m aware of situations where a similar sum could make a difference, I have made sure that those causes were not disadvantaged and have paid any amounts I would have put forward for grants from my own pocket.”

Cllr Parton-Hughes and Cllr Gwilt have been approached for comment.

Where the funding went:

The Community Fund saw each councillor awarded £300 to distribute small grants, with organisations able to apply for funding from more than one member of the local authority.

OrganisationAmountPurposeCouncillor 
Elford Cricket Club£300A bowling machine for junior coaching.Cllr Alan White
Friends of Shenstone Station 1884£209.98Four LED topiary balls and planters.Cllr Alastair Little
Darwin Hall Community Association£196.66Purchase of a lockable external Defibsafe2 cabinet with heating.Cllr Andrew Smith
The Monks Walk Group£55To help fund blue brick paths within the Monks Walk vegetable garden.Cllr Andrew Smith
6th Lichfield Scout Group£50Health and safety improvements to the scout hut and child-friendly equipment for new squirrel sessions.Cllr Andrew Smith
St Michaels Churchyard Working Party£300Purchase new trees and plants.Cllr Angela Lax
The Peoples Orchard of Edingale£200New wooden sign, memorial bench and hedge.Cllr Ashley Yeates
Harlaston Village Hall£100To help fund a film night.Cllr Ashley Yeates
MHA Communities – South Staffordshire£100To create a community sensory garden.Cllr Brad Westwood
Grangemoor Over 50’s Lunch Club£100To fund a Christmas gathering for an over 50s lunch club.Cllr Brad Westwood
1st Boney Hay Scout Group£100Equipment for a new scout group, including BBQs, balls and craft materials.Cllr Brad Westwood
Drayton Bassett Parish Council£75Replace footpath between Drayton Bassett and Middleton.Cllr Brian Yeates
Weeford Parish Council£99A new battery for the community defibrillator.Cllr Brian Yeates
Lichfield Festival Friends£126Leaflet campaign to recruit new members.Cllr Brian Yeates
Saxon Hill Academy£250Improvement to gaming area for visually impaired pupils.Cllr Christopher Spruce
COGS£50New IT Equipment for learning-disabled users.Cllr Christopher Spruce
Lions Club of Lichfield£60Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.Cllr Colin Ball
Lichfield Social Club£250Relaunch of OAP section and take members on a day trip.Cllr Colin Ball
Open Door of Hope£50New mental wellbeing project.Cllr Colin Greatorex
Lichfield Swimming Club£100Social media advertising.Cllr Colin Greatorex
St Michaels Church£150Pay for the cost of a tree to be planted in the churchyard.Cllr Colin Greatorex
Fun Club VIP Hub£50Project for adults and young people raising awareness of recycling and reuse through fashion.Cllr Darren Ennis
Burntwood Rugby Club£50Clean up operation and repairs after travellers moved on to pitches.Cllr Darren Ennis
Midland Soccer Academy£100Purchase a lute to assist with goalmouth repairs and pitch levelling.Cllr Darren Ennis
MHA Communities – South Staffordshire£100To create a community sensory garden.Cllr Darren Ennis
Lions Club of Lichfield£60Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.Cllr Dave Robertson
Lichfield Social Club£250Relaunch of OAP section and take members on a day trip.Cllr Dave Robertson
Whittington Wednesday Club£50Help fund a Christmas event.Cllr David Leytham
Roman Heights football team£100Funding for training equipment such as bibs and balls.Cllr David Leytham
Lichfield Festival Friends£100Leaflet campaign to recruit new members.Cllr David Leytham
Elford Parish Council£100To help fund a new bench.Cllr David Leytham
Shenstone Tennis Club£100To help fund lights and court re-surfacing.Cllr David Salter
Shenstone Community Library Association£200Contribute towards the purchase of a large HEPA air filter.Cllr David Salter
Saxon Hill Academy£250Improvement to gaming area for visually impaired pupils.Cllr Deborah Baker
COGS£50New IT Equipment for learning-disabled users.Cllr Deborah Baker
St Stephen’s Church£300Fund refreshments for Wednesday Welcome sessions.Cllr Derick Cross
1st Beaudesert Guides£50Purchase of craft and stationary items for members.Cllr Diane Evans
MHA Communities – South Staffordshire£100To create a community sensory garden.Cllr Diane Evans
COGS£150New IT Equipment for learning-disabled usersCllr Doug Pullen
Burntwood St Matthews Cricket Club£150Repair of practice nets.Cllr Doug Pullen
Little Aston Recreation Ground£300Replacement damaged play equipment and wildlife educational area.Cllr Elizabeth Little
Roman Heights football team£200Funding for training equipment such as bibs and balls.Cllr Harry Warburton
Lichfield Men’s Keep Fit£100Running costs of weekly keep fit class.Cllr Harry Warburton
Fun Club VIP Hub£100New t-shirts and hoodies for young leaders and staff.Cllr Heather Tranter
Chasetown Scholars U13£100Purchase footballs.Cllr Heather Tranter
Chasetown Blues U13’s£100Purchase footballs.Cllr Heather Tranter
Darwin Hall Community Association£196.66Purchase of a lockable external Defibsafe2 cabinet with heating.Cllr Iain Eadie
The Monks Walk Group£55To help fund blue brick paths within the Monks Walk vegetable garden.Cllr Iain Eadie
6th Lichfield Scout Group£48.34Health and safety improvements to the scout hut and child-friendly equipment for new squirrel sessions.Cllr Iain Eadie
Lions Club of Lichfield£60Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.Cllr Jamie Checkland
Darwin Hall Community Association£196.66Purchase of a lockable external Defibsafe2 cabinet with heating.Cllr Jamie Checkland
The Monks Walk Group£40To help fund blue brick paths within the Monks Walk vegetable garden.Cllr Jamie Checkland
Lichfield Swimming Club£150Purchase a tablet to film children to share with parents.Cllr Janet Eagland
Boley Park Committee£150Update the outside play area at Boley Park Pre-school.Cllr Janet Eagland
Wall Village Hall Management Committee£250Replace and enhance community information boards.Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall
Friends of Shenstone Station 1884£50Four LED topiary balls and planters.Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall
Lichfield Swimming Club£150Promotional materials to use at Lichfield Community Games.Cllr Jayen Anketell
U3A Music Appreciation Group£150Enhancing experience for members.Cllr Jeyan Anketell
Friends of Shenstone Station 1884£209.98Four LED topiary balls and planters.Cllr Joe Powell
Fun Club VIP Hub£100To support activities and resources.Cllr Kenneth Humphreys
Burntwood Darby and Joan Club£200To help fund Darby and Joan Christmas party.Cllr Kenneth Humphreys
MHA Communities – South Staffordshire£100To create a community sensory garden.Cllr Laura Ennis
Burntwood Be A Friend£200To refurbish property at Jervis Court for community store.Cllr Laura Ennis
Lichfield Swimming Club£150Club promotional activties.Cllr Mark Warfield
Boley Park Committee£150Community centre improvements.            Cllr Mark Warfield
Alrewas Arts Festival£150To help fund a free mini arts and music festival.Cllr Michael Wilcox
Flower Tots Stay and Play Group£50Funding for new Stay and Play toddler group at Alrewas in Methodist Hall.Cllr Michael Wilcox
Lions Club of Lichfield£60Purchase of white goods to support victims of domestic abuse.Cllr Paul Ray
Lichfield foodbank£240Creation of ‘back to school’ stationary packs for children of deprived families.Cllr Paul Ray
Kings Bromley Wednesday Club£50Funding for 60th anniversary celebrations.Cllr Richard Cox
Kings Bromley Bowling Club£50Mower servicingCllr Richard Cox
1st Armitage Guides£50Funding for orienteering and team building exercise at Beaudesert.Cllr Richard Cox
Kings Bromley Show Society£150Community event to help fund Kings Bromley Show Field.Cllr Richard Cox
Meeting Point£75Hire a vehicle with wheelchair lift for an outing for disabled and older people.Cllr Richard Cox
Armitage with Handsacre Bowls£75Purchase lawn and moss fertiliser.Cllr Richard Cox
Grangemoor Over 50’s Lunch Club£50Help fund the restart of the Over 50s lunch club.Cllr Rob Birch
MHA Communities – South Staffordshire£100To create a community sensory garden.Cllr Rob Birch
1st Boney Hay Scout Group£150Equipment for a new scout group, including BBQs, balls and craft materials.Cllr Rob Birch
Longdon Cricket Club£100Funding to help contribute to the purchase of a defibrillator for Longdon Cricket Club.Cllr Rob Strachan
St James’ Church£100Support costs related to JAM Club. Cllr Rob Strachan
St James’ Church£100Regular grass cutting in the churchyard.Cllr Rob Strachan
St John’s Community Church£150Funding to help improve community provision and hospitality.Cllr Sharon Banevicius
MHA Communities – South Staffordshire£100To create a community sensory garden.Cllr Sharon Banevicius
Burntwood Lions Club£50To help fund the Santa Special which sees more than 300 children and their siblings taken to see Santa.Cllr Sharon Banevicius
Colton Village Hall£50A contribution towards purchasing wine glasses for tasting sessions.Cllr Shirley Barnett
Mavesyn Trailblazers£45Membership of the Open Space Society.Cllr Shirley Barnett
Hamstall Heritage £100Establish a wild flower trail and fund information boards and a footpath.Cllr Shirley Barnett
Alrewas Crochet Belles£60Purchase of yarn.Cllr Sonia Wilcox
Alrewas Archives£200Printing of books about the history of Alrewas Mill.Cllr Sonia Wilcox
St John’s Community Church£150Funding to help improve community provision and hospitality.Cllr Steven Norman
MHA Communities – South Staffordshire£100To create a community sensory garden.Cllr Steven Norman
Burntwood Lions Club£50To help fund the Santa Special which sees more than 300 children and their siblings taken to see Santa.Cllr Steven Norman
Kings Bromley Bowling Club£50Mower servicing.Cllr Thomas Marshall
Kings Bromley Show Society£150Community event to help fund Kings Bromley Show Field.Cllr Thomas Marshall
Armitage with Handsacre Bowls£250Purchase lawn and moss fertiliser.Cllr Thomas Marshall
Saxon Hill Academy£250Purchase larger TV screens for pupils with visual impairments.Cllr Tim Matthews
COGS£50Purchase a tablet for the IT programme.Cllr Tim Matthews
Burntwood Memorial Hall Community Association£150Planting of trees to mark 100th anniversary of The Burntwood Memorial Community Association.Cllr Wai-Lee Ho
Burntwood Action Group£50Tools, plants and general accessories to maintain and improve Princes Park.Cllr Wai-Lee Ho
COGS£100A tablet for the IT programme.Cllr Wai-Lee Ho
Burntwood Litter Heroes£100Litter picking equipment.Cllr Samuel Tapper

