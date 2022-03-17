A report has revealed that 60 groups across Lichfield and Burntwood have benefited from a small grants scheme.

Lichfield District Council House

The Community Fund allows Lichfield District Council members to allocate cash to organisations in their wards.

Figures from awards made from applications between July and November 2021 will be discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee tonight (17th March). They show that a total of £12,493.28 was awarded to 60 different groups.

But it also highlights that three councillors did not hand out any of the funding at all – Chadsmead independent member Cllr Joanne Grange and Fazeley Conservative duo Cllr Barry Gwilt and Cllr James Parton Hughes.

Cllr Grange said she had opted not to participate due to initial concerns over the way the scheme would run – but said local organisations in her ward had not missed out.

Cllr Joanne Grange

“From the time the scheme was first discussed, and it was suggested that cash would be paid direct into councillors’ personal bank accounts, I was not convinced there was adequate governance around the use of taxpayer’s money and I think the problems encountered by a similar scheme at Staffordshire County Council have shown how these problems can manifest. “From a professional perspective, as a chartered accountant, any suggestion, however unfounded, of misuse of public money would be career ending, and for the small sum of £300 this was not a risk I was prepared to take. “However, in order to ensure that local worthy causes have not missed out as a result of my choice, where applications have come to me or I’m aware of situations where a similar sum could make a difference, I have made sure that those causes were not disadvantaged and have paid any amounts I would have put forward for grants from my own pocket.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Parton-Hughes and Cllr Gwilt have been approached for comment.

Where the funding went:

The Community Fund saw each councillor awarded £300 to distribute small grants, with organisations able to apply for funding from more than one member of the local authority.