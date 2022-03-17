Watching The Gypsy Jazz Quartet was comparable to celebrating a butterfly finally emerging from its chrysalis before displaying beautiful and resilient fragility while travelling through both dramatic and reflective landscapes.

The Gypsy Jazz Quartet

Sitting around tables imitated the intimate atmosphere of the jazz club, which was fitting for a tribute to the Quintet du Hot Club de France, founded in 1934 by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli.

Being influenced by the conflict in Europe as they composed and performed, the meaningful narratives of their lives and works possessed powerful parallels to the current atrocities in Ukraine.

The broad programme brought toe-tapping energy from the first colourful guitar strum and skipping violin of Appel Direct, to the emotional light and soulful shade of Willow Weep For Me, the defiant and sorrowful Nuages and then the tortured violin of Tears.

A welcome ease sang from from Bim Williams’ smooth guitar in Out of Nowhere, while we drifted in dreamy relaxation throughout Manoir De Mes Reeves, which held you suspended on the violin’s final lingering note and conscious of the breathtaking variety of melodies gifted by Darin Qualls.

The works showcased the individual and collective talent of the group where each instrument blended beautifully to form a harmonious marriage in Night and Day, echoed each other in Sweet Georgia Brown, or had its chance to shine when the rhythmic backbone of Gavin Barras’ bass was elevated to a satisfying solo in Blue Drag.

Several pieces featured speedy staccato guitar sections, played perfectly by James Girling, such as in Rythme Futur.

The familiar jazz groove and the humour of the composers and players was never far away, with violin phrases played like a shrug in Oriental Shuffle, the swing-in-your-seat rhythm of Charleston, and the cheeky drama of Mystery Pacific all giving ample opportunity for fun.

When the evening sent us away with the cheerful embrace of Echoes of France, the only tinge of sadness was to have reached the end of the quartet’s railroad.

How lucky we are to have such great music brought back.