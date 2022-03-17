People have been given help to get online thanks to IT equipment donated at libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The scheme by Staffordshire County Council and The Community Foundation for Staffordshire sees unwanted items handed over and refurbished before being distributed to individuals and organisations in need.

More than 160 laptops and tablets have been donated over the past 12 months to the Donate IT scheme across the county.

Among the recipients has been Staffordshire Women’s Aid, who have used the devices to help victims of sexual and domestic abuse access weekly counselling and group sessions.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s fantastic news that so many people have donated items to the scheme. “Donating your unwanted laptops and tablets is not only a great way to help people in our community who need it most, but it also allows people to do their bit to help make Staffordshire more sustainable, by recycling and reusing equipment. “I would urge people to dust off their old laptops and tablets and donate them at their local library where they will be passed on to someone who will use them.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Further details on the scheme and how to donate unwanted laptops and tablets are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/DonateIT.