Kathy Coe MBE (centre) at the meeting of Burntwood Town Council. Picture: Burntwood Town Council

A new councillor has been co-opted at Burntwood Town Council.

Kathy Coe MBE will represent the Summerfield and All Saints ward following the resignation of Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd.

After not enough residents requested a by-election, members of the council voted to accept the founder of the Pathway Project domestic abuse charity to fill the vacancy.

But despite being the only candidate to come forward, the three Conservative members present all abstained in the ballot at a meeting last night (16th March).

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the town council, said:

“I am surprised that Conservative members abstained on the co-option of Kathy Coe MBE. “An expression of interest for a Conservative replacement for Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd didn’t appear – would they prefer Summerfield and All Saints residents to be without representation? “I’m sure it wasn’t a slight against Kathy, but it is a shame the council wasn’t able to welcome her unanimously.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Robin Place, leader of the opposition Conservative group, said: