Autograph albums featuring some of the biggest names from the golden age of Hollywood will be sold by a Lichfield auctioneer next week.

Autographed pictures of Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Katherine Hepburn and June Allyson

Among the lots going under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on behalf of a Shenstone resident are signed photographs of Frank Sinatra, Katherine Hepburn, Clark Gable and June Allyson.

The group four are expected to fetch between £400 and £600.

Also in the sale is a collection of autograph books and original photography of many household names.

Ephemera specialist Robert French said:

“The autograph books are an absolute treasure trove of signatures by some of the greatest stars. “When I started to look through them all I was absolutely captivated. “The original owner of the albums attended many film and theatrical garden parties and events of the 1940s and 1950s – I’ve never seen such a comprehensive collection of autographs.” Robert French

Seven albums feature hundreds of autographs from the likes of Judy Garland, Sean Connery, Liberace, Bob Hope, Laurence Olivier, Danny Kaye, Alec Guinness and Noel Coward.

There are also many Polaroid photographs taken at events featuring Michael Palin, Kenneth Williams and Sue Pollard – all signed – plus others featuring the likes of Adam Faith, Sylvester McCoy, Ken Dodd, Derek Jacobi, Nigel Planer and Robert Powell.

The collection across 10 lots includes other film star photographs and theatre ephemera and is expected to sell for around £800 to £1,000.

Music memorabilia and concert programmes in the same auction feature David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Oasis, The Pogues, Dire Straits, Santana and John Martyn.

There is also a rare February 1969 concert programme complete with ticket stub for Tyrannosaurus Rex – before the band morphed into T Rex.

The catalogue for the auction is online now via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.