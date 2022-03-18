A cyclist who tackled a 52-mile charity ride for St Giles Hospice just hours after pedalling from London to Brighton is calling on people to sign up for a fundraising event.

Steven Babb

Steven Babb, aged 49, took part in Cycle Autumn last September to thank the hospice for caring for his father Vic in his final months.

And he’s now encouraging others to get in the saddle and join him for the spring version of the event on 8th May.

“Cycle Autumn was a really enjoyable event with a great atmosphere. “It was a beautiful day and it was lovely to be cycling along so many Staffordshire country roads that I’d driven along through the years, but seeing them from a different perspective on a bike and at a slower pace. “It was certainly a challenge as I’d cycled 60 miles from London to Brighton before driving three hours to Burton that evening to start Cycle Autumn the next morning. “But I really enjoyed it and I plan to take part in the spring and autumn rides every year from now on if I can.” Steven Babb

Steven’s dad, Vic Babb, was cared for by St Giles Hospice after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2020.

He received pain management support from the charity’s nurses which allowed him to stay living at home for longer, before he was admitted to the Whittington hospice for end-of-life care during the first Covid lockdown in June 2020.

“My dad was a bubbly character – always laughing and joking – and thanks to St Giles he was still able to be that person during his last days. “The care dad received was wonderful. The nursing staff really couldn’t do enough for him. “I just don’t think he could have received better nursing care anywhere else. It was mum and dad’s 52nd wedding anniversary on 15th June while he was in the hospice and the nursing staff arranged for a cake to be made, which was such a lovely touch. “The care was so personal and the staff helped dad to live out his final days with dignity – something that I will be forever grateful for.” Steven Babb

Cycle Spring will begin and end at the Whittington hospice, with start times staggered from 8am.

Riders can choose from three different distances – a 27-mile course, a 50-mile route, or a 77-mile challenge for keen and experienced riders.

Entry to Cycle Spring is £35, with tickets available until midday on 5th May.

For further information visit www.stgileshospice.com/cyclespring, email fundraising@stgileshospice.com or call 01543 432538.