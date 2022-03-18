Work on an environmental project has seen Lichfield District Council’s ecology team shortlisted for a national award.

Lichfield District Council House

The Lichfield District Nature Recover – more, bigger, better and connected habitats project will compete in the Environmental Services category at the Local Government Chronicle Awards.

The initiative has seen the local authority’s ecology team create a so-called Lichfield Model which aims to identify priority areas for habitat creation and restoration, as well as measuring the biodiversity impact of development.

Simon Fletcher, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am delighted that our ecology team has been shortlisted for this award. “It recognises the team’s excellent work in ensuring the preservation of important habitats across the district. “There has been a record number of entries this year and to be shortlisted after a vigorous first judging stage is an outstanding achievement.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

The LGC Awards will be held in London on 20th July.