Lichfield Cathedral lit up in Ukranian colours

Buildings across Lichfield have been illuminated in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Locations including Lichfield Cathedral, Lichfield District Council, the Garrick Theatre, Friary Clock Tower, the Hub at St Mary’s and Angel Croft were all bathed in blue and yellow.

The bell at the cathedral also rang out for 15 minutes last night (17th March).

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“As the violence and destruction continues in Ukraine and more and more innocent people are displaced we feel it is important to do what we can to show our support and echo the world’s calls for peace. “We are now three weeks on and the need to keep this conflict in the forefront of people’s thoughts and prayers is ongoing. “I am personally delighted that so many buildings in this small city were lit up all at the same time as we come together in solidarity.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield