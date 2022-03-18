A member of Lichfield District Council says failing to add roles at a local community centre to his register of interests was “an oversight”.

Cllr Mark Warfield

Cllr Mark Warfield is listed on the Charity Commission website as one of four trustees of Boley Park Community Hall.

He is also chair of the facility’s management committee.

But it has emerged that he has not declared these roles to the local authority and they do not appear on his register of interests at Lichfield District Council alongside other activities, including working as a supply teacher, a Justice of the Peace and parish clerk at Weeford Parish Council.

He also lists membership of groups such as the Conduit Lands Trust and Lichfield Municipal Charities, but not the community hall.

Cllr Warfield, the Conservative representative for Boley Park, said:

“I have not previously registered my interest in Boley Park Community Hall. “This is an oversight and I have provided details to the Monitoring Officer for my published interests to be updated accordingly.” Cllr Mark Warfield, Lichfield District Council

The discrepancy came to light following the confirmation in the council’s own documentation that Cllr Warfield had used half of his £300 Community Fund from the local authority to award Boley Park Committee money for “community centre improvements”.

But a Lichfield District Council spokesperson told Lichfield Live that the money had been awarded to the pre-school using the facility rather than the hall itself.

“The Councillor Local Community Fund scheme is designed to help empower local residents to be active in their community. “Cllr Warfield allocated £150 to Lichfield Swimming Club and £150 to Boley Park Committee for community centre improvements. “The Boley Park Committee is the committee of the pre-school operating at the hall, not the hall management committee – which Cllr Warfield chairs – or the hall itself, of which he is a trustee.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The Boley Park Committee also received £150 from Cllr Janet Eagland – another trustee of the hall – to help fund improvements to the pre-school’s outdoor play area.