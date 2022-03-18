The leader of Lichfield District Council is heading to the Ukrainian border in a bid to help civilians fleeing the war in Eastern Europe.

Cllr Doug Pullen has set up an online fundraiser in a bid to help him provide transport and other help for refugees.

He will travel to the border with Poland today (18th March) and stay until Monday.

Cllr Pullen said:

“I’ll be helping to transport those fleeing the Russian invasion to their onward connections, whether that’s a train station, coach station, airport, refugee centre or family in Europe. “Women and children have been forced to walk many miles in very cold temperatures so getting them from the border crossing at Medyka to the nearest station at Przemysl will make a huge difference to them.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen has funded flights and accommodation for himself, but is hoping others can support his efforts at the border.

“Any help towards car hire and fuel would be greatly appreciated. “I’ll also use donations for drinks, meals and refreshments for any families I’m transporting. “Any money left over will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee who are doing sterling work on the ground in Ukraine.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

People can donate to Cllr Pullen’s efforts via his online fundraising page.