The Lichfield Garrick has confirmed it is extending the opening times of the box office.

People will soon be able to book in person or over the phone from 10am to 2pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

The new opening times start on 22nd March.

Box office manager Stacie Cavell Griffiths said:

“Extending our box office opening hours is another positive step to our recovery after the huge impact of the pandemic. “We are thrilled to have more opportunity to welcome our customers and help them face to face.” Stacie Cavell Griffiths

The theatre has also introduced a new service where ticket buyers can text 07591 013985 and a member of staff will call to confirm tickets.

Reservations made by this method will be held for a maximum of seven days for payment to be made.

Stacie added: