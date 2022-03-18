Organisers say they hope an information event will demonstrate how the Lichfield Food Festival will benefit businesses and traders.

Crowds enjoying a festival in Lichfield

It comes after members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet had raised concerns over the impact of major events on “bricks and mortar” businesses.

But Cocker Hoop Creative, the organisers of the food festivals in the city, said an open meeting at The George Hotel on 25th May would be a chance for all stakeholders to give their input as well as hearing about plans for this year’s events.

“Following the recent story on Lichfield Live and from watching festivals being discussed at the district council cabinet meeting, we would like to demonstrate what we as a team are planning to make the tenth Lichfield Food Festival the best weekend ever for all concerned. “We would like to address our support of local businesses and residents, howe we ensure traders are in the right spot, and how we plan to market the festival so that it not only fills the streets on the August Bank Holiday weekend, but also gives people the reason to want to revisit the city. “We are continuously grateful for the constructive comments made, so we would like to invite anyone – business owners, local residents, councillors etc – that would like to attend, to an open evening where you can come along and grab a coffee and hear everything connected with the food festival from the team at Cocker Hoop Creative.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

The company said it also hoped to demonstrate areas of the city which were being used and explain why others were not.

The event will also cover support available for local businesses to help them take advantage of increased footfall.

“We would like to invite questions and generate open conversations about an event that has now become a huge part of our city’s events calendar. “Most importantly for us, we want to to make sure we’re all on the same pageand we make 2022 the greatest year yet for our food festival.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

More details are available online.