Plans have been submitted to build a new home on land in Alrewas.
The proposal would see a two bedroom house built alongside 43 Somerville Road.
A planning statement said:
“The proposal reflects and is in keeping with the established layout of development in the area.
“The proposal will retain a strip of open land where it is proposed to plant a new hedgerow to soften the impact of the development.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
