Staff at a Lichfield restaurant have raised more than £1,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.
The Ruby Chinese Restaurant donated proceeds from sales on 14th March to charities helping on the ground in Eastern Europe.
One member of staff even donated her night’s pay and tips to help bring the total to £1,027.
Wai-Lee Ho said:
“We’re a family run business and it broke our hearts to see families and children suffering so much in Ukraine.
“We couldn’t stand by and do nothing.”
