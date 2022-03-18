The unique sounds of The Tri Nations Trio are coming to a Lichfield city centre venue this weekend.

Mr Will from the Trip Nations Trio

Made up of musicians with heritage in parts of the world including the Philippines, the UK, The Gambia and Zimbabwe, the group will be on stage at The Hub at St Mary’s tomorrow (19th March).

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub, said:

“These three amazing guys produce a unique sound, possibly best described as traditional music meets jazz – it’s an inspiring and exciting experience. “It’s great to be welcoming them to share their music with us at The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.