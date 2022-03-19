Residents at a Lichfield care home have been finding out more about food and drink as part of a national event.
The Spires care home took part in Nutrition and Hydration Week with a range of activities, including herbal tea and exotic fruit tasting as well as a smoothie making competition.
Amy Doyle, general manager at the home, said:
“Our chefs are trained to prepare dishes our residents’ specific dietary requirements as well as all their likes and dislikes.
“In addition to being trained in how to cook delicious and well prepared food, the chefs are trained in nutritional balance and special diets.
“They put a lot of time and effort into menu planning and so we all wanted to celebrate them during Nutrition and Hydration Week.”Amy Doyle, The Spires care home
