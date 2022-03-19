A late offside call denied Lichfield City FC a point as they fell to defeat against league leaders Hanley Town.

Chandler Pegg thought he’d salvaged a draw with a header late on after Anthony Malbon had scored for the visitors in the second half, but the linesman’s flag proved to be decisive.

City started the game brightly with Max Dixon having a shot saved by Kieran Harrison.

Lichfield keeper James Beeson almost got caught out after his clearance outside of the area was sent back towards goal by Hanley, but the strike was off target.

Both sides continues to trade first half chances with a free-kick just wide for the visitors before the home side almost got in front when Lichfield’s Kyle Patterson saw his effort just nip past the upright.

Hanley thought they’d gone in front before the break but City stopper Beeson produced a fine save to deny Jake Avery from close range.

Lichfield had another narrow escape early in the second half when the woodwork came to their rescue to ensure the scores remained level.

The breakthrough eventually came when a neat move saw Malbon tuck the ball into the bottom corner.

Runaway league leaders Hanley almost doubled their advantage when a free kick hit the post before Beeson saved the rebound.

The late drama came when Pegg nodded home what looked to be a late leveller with a far post header, but the goal was chalked off after the linesman spotted an offside.