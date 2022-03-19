Two second half goals against Halesowen Town were enough to ensure Chasetown FC remain level at the top of the table with Ilkeston.

Chasetown’s players celebrate Joey Butlin’s goal against Halesowen. Picture: Paul Mullins

Joey Butlin and Liam Kirton were on target as The Scholars also clocked up their 3,000th goal.

But there wasn’t much to choose between Chasetown and Halesowen in the opening exchanges as neither side created a chance of real note.

A hooked effort from Danny O’Calloghan and a shot wide of the post were the closest The Scholars went.

But Mark Swann’s Chasetown side started the second half well and looked the most likely to score, before the Yeltz then had their first spell of pressure after making two substitutions midway through the half.

However, the visitors regained control of the game though and deservedly took the lead when Joey Butlin’s fired home from outside the box for the club’s 3,00th goal since they became Chasetown FC.

The travelling fans were given more to cheer when Liam Kirton rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home from a tight angle.

The result means that with six league fixtures remaining, Ilkeston and Chasetown sit on 72 points, with Halesowen three behind. Stamford and Belper currently occupy the other leading berths.

Results also mean that The Scholars need just one more win or a defeat for Carlton will secure at least a spot in the play-offs – but Swann’s men will still have their sights firmly on the title chase.