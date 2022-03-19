The Smartest Giant In Town

A musical version of a popular book for children is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Smartest Giant In Town will be at the city theatre on 26th and 27th March.

Suitable for youngsters aged between two and eight, Julia Donaldson’s tale of friendship and helping those in need features puppets.

“George wishes he wasn’t the scruffiest giant in town, so when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it’s time for a new look. “Now he’s the smartest giant in town, until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help – and his clothes.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.