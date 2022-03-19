An artist’s impression of the new Seven Acres development in Elford

Work has begun on the construction of a new housing development in Elford.

Elan Homes is building 25 new properties off The Shrubbery in a scheme known as Seven Acres.

The development will include apartments, bungalows, semi-detached and detached homes ranging from two to five bedrooms.

Tracey Ball, regional sales director for Elam Homes, said:

“Delays to the works and the launch of the homes have been out of our control, but we’re pleased that preparatory infrastructure works are now underway so that we can then start work on building the homes. “Demand for housing across Staffordshire and beyond remains high and we’re helping to address that by catering for a diverse range of purchasers from first time buyers to families and downsizers and everything in between. “We’re currently working towards releasing the first homes for sale in the summer and would encourage anyone who hasn’t already done so to register their interest so that we can keep them updated on our progress.” Tracey Ball, Elam Homes

For more information about the development visit the Elan Homes website.