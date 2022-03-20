Local authorities and the voluntary sector must work together to support any Ukraine refugees who come to Lichfield and Burntwood, councillors have said.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee spoke about their willingness to see the area welcome those fleeing the conflict in Eastern Europe at a meeting this week.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said lessons needed to be learned from previous experiences of the district and the wider region taking in refugees.

“We have two Syrian families with us – it was three years ago they were dropped here and almost abandoned. It was terrible for them. “A very similar situation has now arisen in Tamworth where a family have been dropped off at a tower block with no food, no money and no advice. “We need to make sure we stop and think about how we can provide vital facilities – and we have to ensure this support doesn’t only come from the voluntary sector. “When we’ve got people who’ve been through significant and severe trauma we must make sure that there is a professional, organised, institutional response to go along with the work of volunteer groups.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District council

Organisations such as Lichfield City of Sanctuary are working with refugee families to help provide them with much needed support to settle in the area.

Cllr Mike Wilcox, Conservative member for Alrewas and Fradley, said the council needed to be prepared to play its part in helping those arriving in Lichfield and Burntwood.

“Once we know any families are coming in, we have to make sure we are in contact with them as well as the relevant health providers to make sure they are looked after. “We have a responsibility to make sure that happens.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has since gone out to the Ukrainian border with Poland to help support refugees fleeing the war.

He told the overview and scrutiny meeting that the there were many areas of support that were needed to be considered when families arrive in Lichfield and Burntwood from Eastern Europe.