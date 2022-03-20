The Central England Co-op store at Boley Park

A £3million revamp of a Lichfield supermarket is up for a national award.

The Central England Co-op Boley Park store scheme has been nominated in the Best New Store category at the Retail Week Awards.

The company will be up against outlets such as Boots, Sports Direct and The Body Shop in the competition.

The revamped Boley Park store features a zero waste refill station and eco-friendly fridges, with bespoke artworks from local artist Chris Day on the walls.

Jamie Joyce, store manager at Boley Park, said:

“The team were blown away by the transformation in the store and we continue to be so proud to open our doors every day to our fantastic community in Lichfield. “It’s a real boost for the team and a great reward for all the hard work that went into bringing this special project to life to see the store being recognised in this way at such prestigious industry awards and we all have our fingers crossed for the awards night.” Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in May.