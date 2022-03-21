People visiting Chasewater are being asked not to feed wild birds in a bid to prevent the spread of avian flu.

Chasewater

Cases were first discovered in November last year at the country park.

Now Staffordshire County Council is issuing a fresh reminder to residents.

A spokesperson said:

“We continue to find low numbers of birds with avian flu symptoms at Chasewater Country Park. “Please do not feed or touch any sick or dead birds, and do not feed wild birds at the site as this can cause the disease to spread.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

Anyone spotting injured or dead birds should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 335577.