Eligible residents across Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered the chance to get a new Covid-19 booster jab.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Residents who are aged 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed will be contracted by the NHS for their vaccinations from today (21st March).

The Spring booster will be offered at around six months after their last dose.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said:

“We know that immunity to Covid-19 begins to wane over time and many of our oldest adults received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October 2021. “That’s why we’re offering a Spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious Covid-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection. It’s important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they’re eligible for one. “These individuals are at much higher risk of severe coronavirus so I would urge them to take up the opportunity of a Spring booster jab as soon as they are offered one. “The vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

Vaccine teams will be visiting older adult care homes and eligible housebound individuals, to ensure that as many residents as possible can get their jabs.