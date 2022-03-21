The Lichfield Literature Festival will take place this week with a host of authors visiting the city for talks and events.

Jay Rayner

Running from 24th to 27th March, the likes of Jay Rayner, Tristram Hunt, Nikki May and Rob Biddulph will be discussing their latest books.

Venues including The Hub at St Mary’s, Lichfield Guildhall, Wade Street Church and the George Hotel will be hosting talks.

Full details on the schedule and how to book tickets are available on the Lichfield Literature Festival website.