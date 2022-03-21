Lichfield RUFC came out on top as they clashed with rivals Burton in the final of the Staffordshire County Cup.

Lichfield RUFC players celebrate their cup win. Picture: Jim Wall

The two sides have dominated the competition over the past decade so another tough encounter was expected – and the supporters weren’t disappointed as a thrilling encounter went right to the wire.

With just two minutes left the scores were tied at 23-23 when Burton were penalised 45 metres out. Lichfield skipper Charlie Milner kept his nerve to kick the crucial points to bring the silverware back to Cooke Fields.

The game was played at a frenetic pace at times, with both sides counter attacking at will. Neither team was able to exert control of the match for any long periods, but this added to the excitement for the sizeable crowd.

Action from Lichfield’s win over Burton. Picture: Jim Wall

Burton had some early pressure, but as soon as Lichfield mounted a sustained attack on ten minutes, Cal Turner’s well timed pass put Joe Bourne comfortably over in the left corner.

This sparked a response from Burton and for the next period they looked threatening.

But they could only break down the Lichfield defence once – the fact that they came out of this spell of pressure only leading 13-5 was probably defining in the final outcome.

With half time approaching, Lichfield found a way to counter the opposition game plan and go through their phases. Eventually, the backs found the opportunity to move right with total accuracy and Kai Lucas-Dumolo was able to finish in the corner to send his side in just three points adrift.

Turning round with the wind, Milner soon had the game all square with a penalty.

With signs that Lichfield could start to control affairs, Burton suddenly found a chance to score as their skipper went over for the try, but Chaz Bunting saw his conversion hit the post.

Player of the match Tom Gibbs helped the Myrtle Greens go 20-18 up with a try against his former club.

Action from Lichfield’s win over Burton. Picture: Jim Wall

Milner added a second penalty, and as the half wore on Lichfield seriously started to believe that they could beat Burton – a side doing well in the league above.

But Bunting sparked another response from nowhere and Kent brought the scores level with his side’s third try.

Lichfield wouldn’t lie down though and some telling kicks kept Burton struggling to escape.

The crucial moment came as a penalty was awarded at the breakdown to give Milner the chance to hold his nerve and kick the crucial points to secure a memorable 26-23 win.

The Myrtle Greens will now look to make it a league and cup double as they face four testing games over the next five weekends, starting at home to Old Halesonians on Saturday (26th March)