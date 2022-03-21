The leader of Lichfield District Council has extended his stay on the Ukrainian border.
Cllr Doug Pullen travelled out to Eastern Europe last week to help transport refugees to other locations across Poland.
He had originally planned to return today but confirmed on social media he would not stay an extra few days to help those fleeing the war.
A fundraising page to help pay for vehicle hire, fuel and refreshments for refugees has passed the £3,000 mark.
Speaking before he made the journey, Cllr Pullen said:
“I’ll be helping to transport those fleeing the Russian invasion to their onward connections, whether that’s a train station, coach station, airport, refugee centre or family in Europe.
“Women and children have been forced to walk many miles in very cold temperatures so getting them from the border crossing at Medyka to the nearest station at Przemysl will make a huge difference to them.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
