Refugees from Ukraine awaiting onward travel. Picture: Doug Pullen

The leader of Lichfield District Council has extended his stay on the Ukrainian border.

Cllr Doug Pullen travelled out to Eastern Europe last week to help transport refugees to other locations across Poland.

He had originally planned to return today but confirmed on social media he would not stay an extra few days to help those fleeing the war.

Plan *was* #Krakow tonight, for a flight home Monday AM, but I’ve decided to stay until Wednesday PM – Thanks @Ryanair/@EuropcarUK for ease of change!



Got a list from @scouts & @Girlguiding so shopping tomorrow before taxi-ing.



Link is still live https://t.co/oPhFtU0kyq — Doug Pullen (@Douglas_Pullen) March 20, 2022

A fundraising page to help pay for vehicle hire, fuel and refreshments for refugees has passed the £3,000 mark.

Speaking before he made the journey, Cllr Pullen said: