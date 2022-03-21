A legal firm has cut the ribbon on new offices in Lichfield.
GloverPriest welcomed the Mayor of Lichfield for the official opening of their premises at Brooke House earlier this month.
A spokesperson said:
“We’re incredibly excited about the future in Lichfield and providing expert and personable services to the area – we’re looking to immerse the business into Lichfield and provide support where possible.
“Brooke House is a stunning building, in a stunning location, and whilst right in the city centre it is easily accessible to our valued clients and customers.
“We think it is a brilliant place to work, and a superb base from which to offer our outstanding range of services to the local community and beyond.”GloverPriest spokesperson
The building has a rich heritage having taken its name from Richard Greville – Lord Brooke – who was a general that led the Parliamentarian forces against Royalist troops in a siege during the English Civil War.
“Lord Brooke was killed by a sniper positioned in the cathedral and this is commemorated by a plaque that is above the front door of the property to this day.
“The present Brooke House is now over two centuries old and and is a property with a rich and colourful past.
“We hope that it now has a bright future as our Lichfield office.”GloverPriest spokesperson
