The Mayor of Lichfield preparing to cut the ribbon at Brooke House

A legal firm has cut the ribbon on new offices in Lichfield.

GloverPriest welcomed the Mayor of Lichfield for the official opening of their premises at Brooke House earlier this month.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re incredibly excited about the future in Lichfield and providing expert and personable services to the area – we’re looking to immerse the business into Lichfield and provide support where possible. “Brooke House is a stunning building, in a stunning location, and whilst right in the city centre it is easily accessible to our valued clients and customers. “We think it is a brilliant place to work, and a superb base from which to offer our outstanding range of services to the local community and beyond.” GloverPriest spokesperson

The building has a rich heritage having taken its name from Richard Greville – Lord Brooke – who was a general that led the Parliamentarian forces against Royalist troops in a siege during the English Civil War.