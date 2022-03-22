Police in Lichfield are giving people the chance to raise any concerns at an online community chat event.
The session will take place between 6pm and 8pm on 5th April.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“It gives members of the public the opportunity to ask appropriate questions about things and worries they may have in their area or community.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
People can pose questions in advance via an online link.
This is ironic. The Lichfield Police Twitter account never, literally never, responds to messages. I do wonder what the point of it is.
Sleeping Policeman….Maybe the Bobby now in charge of it was the one made redundant from M&S window ?
Question, what is twitter, what was wrong with a police station with an inquiry desk
