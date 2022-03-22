Chasetown FC badge

Former Lichfield City FC defender Josh Mansell has signed for Chasetown FC.

The full back has moved to The Scholars Ground from Alvechurch.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website:

“Josh is a player we are well aware of having worked with him at Walsall Wood and Lichfield.

“We were close to him joining us on a number of occasions but when we knew he was available we acted quickly after Alex Melbourne picked up a hamstring injury.”

