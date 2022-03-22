Former Lichfield City FC defender Josh Mansell has signed for Chasetown FC.

The full back has moved to The Scholars Ground from Alvechurch.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website:

“Josh is a player we are well aware of having worked with him at Walsall Wood and Lichfield.

“We were close to him joining us on a number of occasions but when we knew he was available we acted quickly after Alex Melbourne picked up a hamstring injury.”

Mark Swann