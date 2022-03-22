The leader of Lichfield District Council has thanked people who have donated to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen is currently working at the border with Poland to help transport families to locations as part of their onward travel plans to new locations across Europe.

He originally flew out last week and had intended to return yesterday (21st March), but opted to extend his stay until tomorrow.

To help fund car hire and fuel in the country as well as items for those he was helping to transport, Cllr Pullen set up a fundraising page online which has now passed the £6,000 mark.

He said:

“I’m totally overwhelmed by the amount people have raised already. “I was hoping to cover off fuel and maybe a few meals for families I meet, but this money is now going to do so much more.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

As well as food and drink, Cllr Pullen has also been handing over items such as power banks and inflatable beds purchased with the donations he has received.

A car load of supplies Cllr Pullen was able to purchase for refugees with donations he received

“The train from Kiev is taking 22 hours in cramped conditions. Arrivals in Przemysl have 0% phone battery and are unable to make arrangements with family and friends or to check on loved ones – and there are only a few sockets in the station. “Donations bought 20 power packs to help solve this problem. “The car has also been packed with 15 air mattresses and duvets, drinks, toiletries underwear and brushes. “Thank you to everyone.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

People can still donate via Cllr Pullen’s fundraising page, with any leftover funding due to be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee.