An initiative in Burntwood has been used by a national organisation to demonstrate the way councils and community organisations can work more closely together.
The Cooperative Councils Innovation Network has produced a film highlighting the creation and work of the Burntwood Be A Friend scheme.
Set up in 2020 as the Covid pandemic struck, community groups and Burntwood Town Council teamed up to support residents by providing food parcels and signposting other sources of help.
A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:
“Following the easing of the pandemic and restrictions, Burntwood Be A Friend continued to harness the outpouring of support from the community to provide further services and volunteer opportunities across the town, the flagship being the Burntwood Be a Friend Community Store.
“This short film looks at how this came about.”Burntwood Town Council spokesperson
