The Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store

An initiative in Burntwood has been used by a national organisation to demonstrate the way councils and community organisations can work more closely together.

The Cooperative Councils Innovation Network has produced a film highlighting the creation and work of the Burntwood Be A Friend scheme.

Set up in 2020 as the Covid pandemic struck, community groups and Burntwood Town Council teamed up to support residents by providing food parcels and signposting other sources of help.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said: