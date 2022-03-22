Junior players have been battling it out in a festival of rugby tournament at Lichfield RUFC.
More than 20 local clubs sent teams to Cooke Fields for the contest.
Lichfield’s under 10s played the likes of Stone, Belper, Rugeley, Vesyans and Wolverhampton, while the under 11 Myrtle Greens were matched with the likes of Moseley, Bournville, Sutton Coldfield and Stourbridge.
The under 12 competition saw the cup final contested by two strong Macclesfield teams
The eventual results saw Macclesfield’s two strong sides face each other in the final of the under 12 cup, while the plate competition was won by Wolverhampton.
A Lichfield under 12 side narrowly missed out on triumph in the bowl final after losing to Vesyans.
A spokesperson for Lichfield RUFC said:
“A big thank you to all the coaches, parent volunteers and police cadets that helped make the festival such a success.”Lichfield RUFC spokesperson
