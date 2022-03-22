Alex Vind, from sponsors Chapter House Wealth Management presenting the trophy to winners Macclesfield

Junior players have been battling it out in a festival of rugby tournament at Lichfield RUFC.

More than 20 local clubs sent teams to Cooke Fields for the contest.

Lichfield’s under 10s played the likes of Stone, Belper, Rugeley, Vesyans and Wolverhampton, while the under 11 Myrtle Greens were matched with the likes of Moseley, Bournville, Sutton Coldfield and Stourbridge.

The under 12 competition saw the cup final contested by two strong Macclesfield teams

The eventual results saw Macclesfield’s two strong sides face each other in the final of the under 12 cup, while the plate competition was won by Wolverhampton.

A Lichfield under 12 side narrowly missed out on triumph in the bowl final after losing to Vesyans.

A spokesperson for Lichfield RUFC said: