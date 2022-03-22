Households across and Lichfield will begin to receive new recycling bags for card and paper over the next few weeks.

The move is part of a change to the way recycling collections will be carried out.

It means that bags will be delivered to properties over the next six weeks in preparation for changes to household waste rules.

Residents will soon need to separate out card and paper and use the new bags rather than the standard blue bins.

Lichfield District Council said rising costs and Government targets meant alternatives to the current system needed to be found.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for climate change and recycling, said:

“It is vital that we do everything we can to improve recycling rates across Lichfield and Tamworth and we are confident this measure will make a significant difference.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The new waterproof, weighted blue bag can be placed on top of the existing blue bin which will continue to be used to collect other recyclable items.

Rural homes and those with difficult access will receive a new purple bin so that a vehicle smaller than the new recycling wagons can reach their properties.

Some homes will also see changes to their collections days, with Lichfield District Council contacting affected homes.