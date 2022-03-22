A report has recommended councillors approve funding for two local community groups in Burntwood.

Members of the community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council will make a decision on whether to give £400 to the Active 60s group and £500 to the Burntwood Memorial Community Association at a meeting today (22nd March).

The money would come from the Better Burntwood Fund which seeks to help organisations working in the local area.

The Active 60s group hope to use the money to contribute towards day trips, craft materials and speakers, while the Burntwood Memorial Community Association are hoping to put the money towards solar panels in a bid to help with rising energy costs.

The report will be discussed at the meeting at Emmanuel Newlife Church on Cannock Road at 6pm today.