An investigation has been launched after a man demanded money from elderly residents in Burntwood.

He visited an address on Norton Lane at around 11am yesterday (22nd March) and knocked on the door.

PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“When the elderly occupants opened the door he walked past them and entered their home, saying he was owed money for gardening work. “He took one of the residents upstairs and demanded money.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

The man is described as white, 6ft 2in tall and of stocky build. He spoke with a Midlands accent and was wearing a long dark coat with a dark baseball hat ands a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 499 of 22nd March.