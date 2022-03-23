A night of traditional and contemporary music from the Emerald Isle is coming to a Lichfield pub.
The Wild Irish will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on Friday (25th March).
Admission is free and the band will be on stage from 9pm.
