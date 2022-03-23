Cuts to fuel duty and other changes announced by the Chancellor have been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

The Spring Statement from Rishi Sunak saw him unveil a number of measures as the currently faces a cost of living crisis.

They include a 5p cut on fuel duty for the next year and another £500million for the Household Support Fund to allow councils to help vulnerable residents.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was important steps were taken to ease the pressure facing businesses and households.

Cllr Alan White

“We are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in Staffordshire’s business, digital and education infrastructure so that new and existing employers can thrive here with a skilled workforce on the doorstep, but there’s no doubt that rises in energy, fuel and materials are affecting businesses and hampering post-pandemic recovery, as well as making a real difference to the day-to-day lives of residents. “Therefore, I welcome the Chancellor’s decision to cut the price of fuel and make another allocation of the Household Support Fund, which this year has been worth £5.5million to Staffordshire residents, as well as promising future income tax cuts for workers, help for small businesses and more incentives for companies to invest in research and development.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The Chancellor also confirmed the threshold for National Insurance will be changed, meaning the level at which people will pay National Insurance will increase to £12,570 in July.

But Cllr White said that change could have an impact on “meaningful reform” to the social care sector.