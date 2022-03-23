A Lichfield group has begun producing ribbons in Ukrainian colours to raise funds to support those impacted by the war.

The community initiative at Lichfield Cathedral was started by Margaret Turner, who hopes others will join current members to help support the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

It comes as millions continue to flee the war in Ukraine as the Russian military invasion continues.

Margaret said:

“We want to see as many people as possible all over the country wearing the ribbons as a sign of welcome to the refugees who have come to our country and to raise as much money as we can. “We feel that it would be a wonderful testament to our concern for the Ukrainian people during these terrible times if as many churches and organisations as possible did the same thing and set up their own groups. “All proceeds will go to the DEC Ukraine appeal – all it takes is some blue and yellow ribbon, safety pins, and a little patience. “The aim is to show our solidarity with people of the Ukraine and to reassure them of our prayers.” Margaret Turner

Michael Fabricant MP

The initiative has been given the backing of Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant. He said:

“The little group is not able to make ribbons for everyone, although they have already raised in excess of £1,400 after asking for a minimum donation of 50p. “They would like this to become a nationwide campaign and they have my support. “They are trying to persuade others to form their own groups so that we can all show support, particularly as many refugee families may come to the UK.” Michael Fabricant

Margaret said that it was easy for other organisations to start their own ribbon-making efforts to raise funds.