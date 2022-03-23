The damaged traffic lights in Streethay

New traffic lights in Lichfield will need to be replaced after they were hit by a vehicle just days after being switched on.

They were installed in Streethay at the junction of the Burton Road, Thompson Way and the A38 slip road to allow for access to a new housing development.

Temporary lights used while new filter lanes were created were only removed last week – but now the permanent replacements will need to put up again after one was bent after being struck by an unknown vehicle.