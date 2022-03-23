Plans have been drawn up for new mews houses to be built on a plot of land in Lichfield.
Developers want to construct five properties on an area currently used for parking for the Grade II listed Old Davidson House off Davidson Road.
A planning statement said the properties would have space for cycle storage.
“The proposal will deliver five dwellings in the form of residential townhouses set within a mews arrangement.
“It has been developed with the user in mind, and it is likely that the occupants will be car-free and choose this development due to its wholly sustainable location.
“All five properties will benefit from a front garden with space for secure bicycle storage.”Planning statement
The properties will be a mix of two and three bedrooms.
Full details are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.
Car-free? Are they living in a fantasy land?
I’ll bet if they cut out the cycle storage they would get six or more houses on the site. Isn’t it ironic that a car park will be built on and provide no parking for the residents?
Davidson House has been unoccupied for some time. Doubtless it will soon be beyond economic repair and another mews proposed.
Poor old Lichfield; you really don’t deserve what is happening to you.
Good grief, I’ve heard it all now!!!!
It always makes me smile to see the nimbys of Lichfield piling up every time there is a new development on the cards, harking on back to the good old days ‘Lichfield used to be this…’, ‘where’s the infrastructure?’, ‘LDC don’t have a clue’ blah blah blah. Do you people have any idea how lucky you are to live in a place as desirable as Lichfield? Maybe things are changing, but for the better. If you don’t like it, move out. Sell your above averagely priced property and move on.
Mews Houses ? do they have outside Lavatories too.? Next to the Bike Sheds ?
I despair.
‘Developed with the user in mind’? What on earth does that mean? ‘Likely that the occupants will be car-free’ translates as they are cramming in as many houses as they can so there’ll be nowhere to park. Haven’t we learned anything from development in recent years with cars littered all over the place because there’s no provision for parking?
@Martyn, I’m really not sure it is so “desirable” anymore. Many people have moved out already. When I walk around Lichfield now I see vulgar graffiti dotted around, Anti social behaviour from various louts coming out of pubs and kids hanging around McDonald’s, litter everywhere, cars speeding through semi-pedestrianised areas, dodgy uneven loose paving stones you can barely walk on without breaking your neck and rubbish shops. Yes there’s a nice church and park but that’s it.
People go on about property prices but Lichfield is far cheaper than the desirable areas of Brum, so not that “desirable” after all. And this Council just seem to make it a worse place to live, not a better one.
@Simon…. I think you have missed the point. Perhaps those changes are what Martyn sees as being ‘for the better’. We really should not judge others by our standards. We don’t know where he come from or what his circumstances are. In any case it will be his generation who will inherit the city. Let’s hope they are still smiling later on.
@Simon. The issues you list are either isolated, exaggerated or indicative of any town and city in the country. And rubbish shops? Take a walk through Cannock or Burton town centre and count the amount of empty units compared to Lichfield. It is a undeniably thriving centre compared to others. If you want huge outlet stores, go to Ventura or MacArthur Glen. Walk through Lichfield and really absorb the history, the culture, the architecture. Maybe you and others take these things for granted? You, me and everyone else that lives in Lichfield are very fortunate.
@Philip. My ‘circumstances’ are of no concern to you. I’m simply pointing out that we live in a culturally rich, historically significant, architecturally pleasing city. And the fact that more people are coming to the city to become immersed in these things is positive. Of course there are infrastructure issues, but we’re no different to other growing communities in that respect. Also, I’m. It ‘inheriting’ anything. I’ve lived elsewhere and I will again live elsewhere. Maybe this is why I appreciate Lichfield a great deal more than you do.
@Martyn, are you kidding? Burton has far more and far greater variety of shops than Lichfield. Yes it might have more empty units but that’s because it’s a much bigger centre. I am not sure your comparison does Lichfield many favours. It only highlights how few choices there are in Lichfield.
I agree, many towns are the same. But you highlighted that people are lucky to live in Lichfield because it’s so desirable. I’m just pointing out that it’s now no better than anywhere else (in other words it has declined and continues to do so under this idiotic Council). As you say, Lichfield shares its problems with many other ‘not so desirable’ areas.
