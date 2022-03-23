Plans have been drawn up for new mews houses to be built on a plot of land in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of the proposed mews houses

Developers want to construct five properties on an area currently used for parking for the Grade II listed Old Davidson House off Davidson Road.

A planning statement said the properties would have space for cycle storage.

“The proposal will deliver five dwellings in the form of residential townhouses set within a mews arrangement. “It has been developed with the user in mind, and it is likely that the occupants will be car-free and choose this development due to its wholly sustainable location. “All five properties will benefit from a front garden with space for secure bicycle storage.” Planning statement

The properties will be a mix of two and three bedrooms.

Full details are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.