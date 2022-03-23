Talented performer Sarah-Louise Young bought the music and life of Julie Andrews to vivid life when she performed her cabaret one-woman show at the Hub at St Mary’s.

Julie Madly Deeply

Accompanied by the accomplished pianist and arranger Michael Roulston, the show which was directed by Russel Lucas looked at the big hits of Andrew’s life, with such films as The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins taking much of the spotlight, but there was also time to look at her stage work, with the 2,000 performances she gave as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, as well as her film work in films such as S.O.B and Victor Victoria.

As well as her sharp impression of Julie Andrews and impressive singing, Sarah Louise Young also gave a good impression as Liza Minelli and Audrey Hepburn, as well as a couple of radio and television voices which were used to good, comedic effect.

The production not only looked at Julie Andrew’s successes, but it also took an unflinching look at her early life, her early struggles, and the effect that her success had on other elements of her life.

However, the music was the most rewarding part of the evening, with such favourite songs as My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, The Sound of Music, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and A Spoon Full of Sugar all featured, and showed why Julie Andrews talents as a singer and actress will be enjoyed by many more generations to come.